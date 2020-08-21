Employers Holdings Inc. Buys 145 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,834. The firm has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $322.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.80 and its 200 day moving average is $279.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.89.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

