Employers Holdings Inc. Buys 2,475 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 95.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.12.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,775 shares of company stock worth $16,487,782 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.80. 3,309,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,103. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,765.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.72.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

