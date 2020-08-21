Employers Holdings Inc. Buys 650 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 433.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. ValuEngine cut Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.07. 927,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,048. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.83 and a 200-day moving average of $298.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

