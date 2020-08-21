Employers Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Employers Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.64. 1,959,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,434. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.15.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

