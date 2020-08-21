Employers Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Employers Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 220.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.86. 440,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,355. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.64. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

