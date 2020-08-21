Employers Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Employers Holdings Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $282.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,831. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.32. The firm has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $289.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

