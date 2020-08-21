Employers Holdings Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Employers Holdings Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 608,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,090,000 after purchasing an additional 34,230 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,226,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.46. 4,295,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.63 and a 200-day moving average of $133.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.