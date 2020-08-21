Employers Holdings Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Employers Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.05.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,983,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 392.68 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

