Employers Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 4,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $212,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

GOOG stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $1,580.42. 1,445,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,228. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,597.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,506.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,381.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,074.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

