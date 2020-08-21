Employers Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Employers Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after buying an additional 1,379,577 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,796,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,863 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,651,000 after acquiring an additional 949,353 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,135,000 after acquiring an additional 910,939 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,022,000 after acquiring an additional 558,730 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

AFL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.42. 2,925,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

