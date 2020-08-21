Employers Holdings Inc. Invests $596,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,192.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,029,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,516,000 after purchasing an additional 949,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after buying an additional 745,690 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,653,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,690,000 after buying an additional 625,551 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 960,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after buying an additional 493,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Shares of OMC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,819. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.