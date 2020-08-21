Employers Holdings Inc. Invests $767,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $156.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.03.

NYSE LOW traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.72. 4,566,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,700. The company has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $162.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

