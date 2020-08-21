Employers Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Employers Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $102.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

