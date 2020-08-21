Employers Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,120 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $138.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.17. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.