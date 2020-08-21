Employers Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,790 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $140.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,379,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,993. The firm has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $140.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

