Employers Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,170 Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $44.84. 2,159,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.98. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $362,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,996 shares of company stock valued at $779,824. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

