Employers Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 106.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 17,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 56,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of CB traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.92. 1,523,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

