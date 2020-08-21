Employers Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,839 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 638,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,666,000 after buying an additional 166,757 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

NYSE BK traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.71. The company had a trading volume of 139,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

