Employers Holdings Inc. Sells 135 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Employers Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after buying an additional 953,901 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,860,000 after buying an additional 139,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in American Tower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,322,000 after buying an additional 312,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in American Tower by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,719,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,589,000 after buying an additional 322,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,516,000 after buying an additional 426,382 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,016. The firm has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.80 and a 200 day moving average of $246.05.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

