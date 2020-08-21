Employers Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 38.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 116.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PKG traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $95.96. 422,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,855. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average of $95.43. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

