Employers Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Employers Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 18.5% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 40.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,785,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,190,609. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

