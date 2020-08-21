Ensign Energy Services Inc (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in July

Ensign Energy Services Inc (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,214,400 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 894,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.4 days.

OTCMKTS ESVIF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESVIF. Raymond James lowered Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $1.10 to $0.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.79.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

