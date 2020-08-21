Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Bought by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Exelon by 68.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 37.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,901 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 37.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,814 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 47,967 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 75.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 25.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 185,481 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BofA Securities downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,336,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,375. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

