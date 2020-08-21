Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 126,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 138,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $120,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,684 shares of company stock worth $5,003,618. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. 1,954,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,509. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

