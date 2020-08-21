FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,022 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Retirement Network boosted its stake in FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.76.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.49. 2,032,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.16. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $212.94. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.