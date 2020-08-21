FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Posts Earnings Results

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of FFWC stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. FFW has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $43.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.44.

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

