Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Receives $161.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,103. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,765.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,775 shares of company stock worth $16,487,782. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

