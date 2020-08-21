First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,159 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up 1.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Travelers Companies worth $444,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 90.4% during the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 465.3% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 43,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $111.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $153.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $112.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.24.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

