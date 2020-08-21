First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $372.53 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Booking worth $372,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $10.68 on Friday, reaching $1,779.37. 270,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,970. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,715.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,606.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.26.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.