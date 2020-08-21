First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $457.38 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 347,123 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of 3M worth $457,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in 3M by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.71. 2,004,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852,765. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Comments


