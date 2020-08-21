First Eagle Investment Management LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,413,810 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,849,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $207.53. 5,725,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,532,163. The stock has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,154.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.92.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total transaction of $3,070,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,603,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,601,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $6,799,676.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 759,912 shares of company stock valued at $143,843,531. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

