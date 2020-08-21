First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 89,059 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,876 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,059 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 3.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after buying an additional 34,605,876 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6,072.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,498,000 after buying an additional 17,612,726 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Comcast by 128.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 50.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,193,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685,945 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,927,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,290,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

