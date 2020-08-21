First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.6% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 608,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,090,000 after purchasing an additional 34,230 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,226,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $136.46. 4,295,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.