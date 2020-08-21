First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,750 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after buying an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,269,000 after buying an additional 3,775,896 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,868,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,031,000 after buying an additional 138,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,702,000 after buying an additional 294,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,910,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,753,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.