First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 3.3% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.88. 24,104,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,822,100. The company has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.