First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $10.04 Million in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,000. Accenture makes up approximately 1.8% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $237.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $238.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.86 and a 200-day moving average of $196.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $679,414.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.