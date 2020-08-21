First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 3.4% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 80,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

VZ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. 11,058,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,544,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

