First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 5.1% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after buying an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,566,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.38 and its 200-day moving average is $119.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.03.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

