First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,547,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.07. 5,583,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,181,229. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

