First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $4,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRC. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

NYSE:FRC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.97. 544,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.53. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $125.12. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

