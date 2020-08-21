Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.32 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce $49.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.14 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $27.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $217.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.38 million to $252.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $285.44 million, with estimates ranging from $236.11 million to $334.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $2,321,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,270 shares during the period. Accel London III Associates L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel London III Associates L.P. now owns 20,412,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,226 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,464,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,749. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $126.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

