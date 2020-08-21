Fortive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 37,963 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 9,320% compared to the average daily volume of 403 call options.

FTV traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $71.72. 69,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.39. Fortive has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $80.61. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $2,557,338.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,609,513.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,937,225 shares of company stock valued at $277,761,071. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortive by 78.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Fortive by 22.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

