Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of FBHS traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $85.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.52. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $86.19.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $2,280,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $3,091,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,316 shares of company stock worth $21,470,000 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

