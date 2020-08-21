Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives $49.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $40.54. 33,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,160. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 89.59% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

