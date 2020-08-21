Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €34.81 ($40.95).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FPE. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

FRA:FPE traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €28.80 ($33.88). The stock had a trading volume of 6,385 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.15. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

