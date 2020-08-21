Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,611. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 118,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

