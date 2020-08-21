Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Garmin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Garmin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.43. 768,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 54.83%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.86.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,610 shares of company stock worth $2,148,252 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

