Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.31.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.50. 9,891,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,159,716. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of -275.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

