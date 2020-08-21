Girard Partners LTD. Has $13.75 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.5% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $280.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $290.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

