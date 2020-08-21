Goodyear Tire & Rubber Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 12,399 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,019% compared to the typical volume of 301 put options.

GT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra cut their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 412,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 128,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.02. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

